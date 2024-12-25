We Can Help To Achieve The Brotherhood Of Man

Christmas is here, and I thought I would take a different tack, away from the overt politics of the day, and talk a bit about what I speak of at the end of each podcast.

Everyone recognizes the spirit of Christmas when the season approaches. Sadly, a lot of that spirit centers on material things because the profiteers and marketers never miss an opportunity to exploit our consumer society to their benefit. I’m not saying they’re bad people for it, but it would be nice if it weren’t “so slam it in your face” and “jam it down your throat” 24/7/365.

No, the Christmas spirit I am talking about is the “peace on earth, goodwill toward men” spirit. The spirit of brotherhood—and sisterhood, I don’t like to play those woke word games, so you know what I mean. If you’re offended by that sort of thing, well, I don’t think you listen regularly anyway.

At the end of each podcast, I always ask people to talk about politics, religion, and current events with their family, friends, and colleagues. My point in doing so is that when we have these conversations, we start to realize that we all have a lot more in common than we do in difference. It helps us—all of us—realize we aren’t in this thing called life alone, that we are part of a brotherhood—the brotherhood of man...

ORIGINAL CONTENT:

https://www.undergroundusa.com/p/we-can-help-to-achieve-the-brotherhood