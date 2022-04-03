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Staged Media News Footage of the Ukrainian PSYOP - unit from Bucha, where allegedly the Russian military Massacred Civilians. A body waves and another gets up. 040322
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178 views • April 03, 2022
All the world's media are replicating staged footage of the Ukrainian psyop unit from Bucha, where allegedly the Russian military massacred civilians. However, these crooked information fighters failed the task - in one video there are two tough mistakes at once. First, we see one of the corpses raising his hand, and then in the rearview mirror, we watch another corpse get up, immediately after playing the part.
Since putting up this video, someone pointed out that the mirror image is a drop of water.
Since putting up this video, someone pointed out that the mirror image is a drop of water.
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