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Hillary Clinton's child sex slave testifies all politician feminist witches torture rape eat girls
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411 views • October 01, 2021
Laura Worley was a child sex slave for the current U.S. president Hillary Clinton, who controls the Joe Biden clone avatar. Laura saw the Draco-Pleiadian hybrid Hillary Clinton and other feminist leaders raping and torturing and sacrificing and eating a lot of little human girls all the time, and the number of girls she has killed is beyond count. Of course, all the politicians and Hollywood celebrities and singers and company managers and military leaders and church leaders and royal families are members of this sisterhood of pedophile cannibal lesbian mass rapist mass genocide psychopath feminist hybrid avatar witches, who are the earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers. Hillary also had countless numbers of female child sex slaves. They would drink their adrenochrome blood on the spot while it was fresh, instead of harvesting it. When asked by the chat room people if Hillary Clinton kept children’s human meat inside her body to eat later, Laura answered “yes.” Laura says all the female politicians are Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” pedophile cannibal Satanist Illuminati NWO New Age Wicca witch fanatic feminists, and they are part of the Isis Wicca goddess fertility cult, and they hate men, and they all lesbian rape and torture and sacrifice and eat little human girls. She has interacted with many Illuminati nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar globalist elites like President Nixon and Vice President Henry Kissinger, and she always spoke the Nazi’s German language with all the U.S. politicians. There are more than 40 underground luxurious mansions on Mars planet with observatories on cliffs that are owned by the top Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar globalist elites like Henry Kissinger and Kissinger’s right hand man Heinz Thunberg and George Soros. Laura says that the Illuminati NWO New Age Wicca feminist witches have Jezebel fertility cult feminist demon spirits sent into them through rituals even when they are in the womb of their mothers, and often the satanic ritual abuse continues over many generations. She says that the witches believe that they control the demons, but it is actually the demons controlling them. Laura says that it does not matter what secret society or cult or occult or military faction or CIA NSA MI6 FBI mafia criminal terrorist group or space fleet or other Illuminati sub-groups you belong to, because all the groups do ritual sacrifice and witchcraft and invoking of demon spirits. She says the only power that can cast the demons out is the name and authority of the Almighty Holy God YHWH Jesus, because all demons know who he is. She says that everyone who has mind-programming have demons attached, because the millions and millions of feminist people who have had their minds fragmented have demon spirits placed into each of those fragmented parts to control and use them to do their activities, whether it is sex slaves or assassins or space fleet crews or spies or messengers or alien diplomacy or cyborgs or super soldiers. This goes for all mind-programming whether it is the CIA MK Ultra or Nazi space fleet or U.S. Navy or Monarch Solutions company or Umbrella company or Mobius company or Interplanetary Corporate Conglomerate or thousands of other groups. A lot of the groups were all feminist women, and she saw them and Hillary Clinton doing the most horrendous grotesque atrocious torture and rape and murder of little small girls. Laura says that Hillary Clinton was about to replace all the men with women when she was elected as U.S. president in 2016, but since the real Christians exposed her nuclear war NWO plans, they had to remove her and place Donald Trump into the president’s office to satisfy all the dumb sinful human homo-sapiens specie populace who found out those plans from the real Christians.
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See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competitio #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competitio #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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