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IRISH SCIENTIST STANDS UP TO TYRANNY from theHighwire.com
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436 views • August 14, 2021
IRISH SCIENTIST STANDS UP TO TYRANNY
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/irish-scientist-stands-up-to-tyranny/
Irish Doctor and Scientist, Delores Cahil, PhD, returns to The Highwire detailing her medical and political fight for freedom in Ireland, which has had the most stringent #Covid19 lockdown policy in the European Union.
POSTED: August 11, 2021
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/irish-scientist-stands-up-to-tyranny/
Irish Doctor and Scientist, Delores Cahil, PhD, returns to The Highwire detailing her medical and political fight for freedom in Ireland, which has had the most stringent #Covid19 lockdown policy in the European Union.
POSTED: August 11, 2021
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