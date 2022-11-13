⚡️ Russian Defense Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine - 1400, Nov 13, 2022

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine (13 November 2022)

Part 1 (read Part 2 (https://t.me/mod_russia_en/4985))

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

◽️ High-precision air-based missiles have destroyed an airpower depot of Ukrainian Air Force in Dubiyevka (Cherkassy region).

💥 In Donetsk direction, successful offensive operations of Russian forces have resulted in the entire liberation of Mayorsk.

💥 In Kupyansk direction, 2 enemy company tactical groups, reinforced by nationalists, made 2 unsuccessful attempts to attack Russian forces towards Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).

◽️ Attacks launched by artillery and Army Aviation have resulted in causing large casualties among Ukrainian units, and driving them back to initial positions.

◽️ Moreover, the neutralisation of the manpower and hardware of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) has resulted in the frustration of the attempts made by 2 enemy company tactical groups to launch offensive operations towards Vladimirovka and Zmiyevka (Lugansk People's Republic).

◽️ Over the past 24 hours, the enemy has lost a total of up to 110 personnel, 2 tanks, 4 armoured fighting vehicles, and 6 motor vehicles in the abovementioned direction.





💥 In Krasny Liman direction, intensive action of Russian forces has resulted in repelling 2 attacks launched by up to 1 company tactical group of the AFU towards Makeyevka (Lugansk People's Republic).

◽️ Attacks launched by artillery and Russian aviation have resulted in halting the enemy units 2 kilometres away from the fore front of Russian defence line and driving them back to initial positions after causing casualties.

◽️ In addition, concentrated fire attacks have resulted in the prevention of the attempts made by AFU units to launch an attack towards Chervonopopovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

◽️ Up to 1 Ukrainian company tactical group, reinforced by foreign mercenaries, made an unsuccessful attempt to attack the positions of Russian forces simultaneously from 3 directions near Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

◽️ Concentrated fire attacks launched by Russian forces have resulted in expelling the enemy to a minefield. Having suffered casualties, the enemy units were scattered.

◽️ The enemy has lost over 70 personnel and militants, 1 tank, 3 armoured fighting vehicles, and 2 motor vehicles.

💥 In South Donetsk direction, the AFU made unsuccessful attempts to halt the advance of Russian forces and to restore the lost positions by counterattacks near Pavlovka and Nikolskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ Artillery attacks and decisive action of Russian assault groups have resulted in repelling all the counterattacks, the enemy has been scattered.

◽️ Over 60 Ukrainian personnel, 1 armoured personnel carrier, 2 motor vehicles with ordnance, and 3 pickups.

Part 2

✈️💥 Operational-Tactical and Army Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery have neutralised 62 artillery units at their positions, manpower and military equipment in 183 areas.

◽️ 1 U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery warfare radar has been destroyed near Avdeyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ 1 radar for Ukrainian S-300 air defence missile system has been destroyed near Novotroitskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 Within the counterbattery warfare, 3 U.S.-manufactured M-777 artillery systems, as well as up to 30 foreign instructors and mercenaries that formed part of the artillery crews, have been eliminated near Zaporozhye.

✈️💥 Operational-Tactical Aviation of Russian Aerospace Forces have shot down 1 Mi-8 helicopter of Ukrainian Air Force near Peschanoye (Dnepropetrovsk region).

💥 Air defence facilities have destroyed 6 unmanned aerial vehicles near Kamenka (Kharkov region), Novokrasnyanka, Nizhnyaya Duvanka, Kuzemovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Blagoveshchenka and Pavlovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ Moreover, 13 projectiles, including 10 launched by HIMARS multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS), have been intercepted near Chaplinka (Kherson region), Zhitlovka (Lugansk People's Republic), as well as three rocket-propelled projectiles launched by Olkha MLRS near Stakhakov (Lugansk People's Republic) and Chaplinka (Kherson region).

📊 In total, 333 airplanes and 176 helicopters, 2,498 unmanned aerial vehicles, 388 air defence missile systems, 6,569 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 887 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 3,577 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 7,202 units of special military hardware have been destroyed during the special military operation.