Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
And We Know 4.5.2023 THERE is NO GOING BACK! We have reached a TURNING POINT! Many waking up to real CRIMINALS!
77 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published 15 hours ago |
Donate

LT of And We Know


April 5, 2023

Well, I will say that we have a treat for you today. Not only is the entire earth watching what is playing out, it has caused an influx of exposure of controlled media, waking up liberals to the dirty tricks of the Freaks in charge and so much more. Let’s dig into how it all played out and the comms, shall we?


Protect your investments with And We Know

http://andweknow.com/gold

Or call 720-605-3900, Tell them “LT” sent you.

—————————————————————

*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/

*No Ad VIDS: https://andweknow.tv

*Our Audio Podcast https://thepatriotlight.com/awk-podcasts/

*Sons Bowling channel: https://youtu.be/weZZFm-kEBk

—————————————————

President Donald J. Trump full speech.

https://t.me/c/1716023008/169460


The CCP have orchestrated the destruction of Trump. https://t.me/c/1716023008/169425


Trump wasn't even able to commit some of the crimes they are claiming due the fact that he was in a different state when it supposedly occurred. https://t.me/c/1716023008/169423


Indictment on MSNBC plus Drops https://t.me/ScottyMar10/926


Show was cancelled after this. https://t.me/questioneverythingQ/36930


Blacks for Trump in NYC https://t.me/questioneverythingQ/36932


"The only crime that I have committed is to fearlessly defend our nation from those who seek to destroy it." https://t.me/c/1323165257/1858


Meet Kelly King, Asst. Superintendent in Glendale CA Unified. “We have male coaches who are horrified at the thought of having a biological girl changing clothes in front of them… It’s not a girl. It’s not a girl. It’s not a girl. You only have boys in the boys locker room.” https://t.me/NoAgendaLara/3770


"Our currency is crashing and will soon no longer be the world standard...If you took the five worst Presidents in the history of the United States and added them up they would not have the amount of destruction Joe Biden has done... https://t.me/PepeMatter/15109


Members of the Press speak their mind to undercover James O’Keefe at Trump arraignment in NYC https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/12914

———————————————


*DONATIONS SITE:

https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5


*Mail your gift to:

And We Know

30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)

Temecula, CA 92591


➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/


➜ And We Know Challenge Coins & Patriot Pins https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/


➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16


Connect with us in the following ways:

📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow

📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/mr27mafv

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4

💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT

🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow

----------The Patriot Light Socials----------

📣 Truth Social: https://tinyurl.com/5n7sxebb

🐦 Twitter: https://tinyurl.com/y7hv6t5b

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4


➜ ALL LINKS: https://linktr.ee/andweknow828


➜ LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow


📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc

*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u


➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/


Eternal Life Insurance - https://www.tripledpaints.com/eternal-life-insurance


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2ge3su-4.5.23-there-is-no-going-back-we-have-reached-a-turning-point-many-waking-u.html

Keywords
trumppresidentchristianindictmentwaking uppraycommsturning pointltand we knowexposing evilno going back

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket