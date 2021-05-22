The Five Second Comings of Jesus Christ (LDS Eschatology - see video description for details) - [LDS Alchamy & Last Days Prophecy]

PREAMBLE: I stumbled across this video last night in a general search for Christian documentaries (not looking for anything Mormon specifically). While this channel uphold the tenets and doctrines of Traditional Christianity, it is also interested in alternate views, timelines and histories, and/or generally anything which may be thought-provoking, or even (on occasion) strange. For that reason, I leave this here for the consideration of anyone who may be so inclined to investigate.



To God be the glory, and may His blessing and protection be over all who read these words, or watch these videos. LONG LIVE CHRIST THE KING!



Check out all of my videos for more interesting documentaries and spiritual content. God bless!



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