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The Five Second Comings of Jesus Christ (LDS Eschatology - see video description for details) - [LDS Alchamy & Last Days Prophecy]
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73 views • May 22, 2021
PREAMBLE: I stumbled across this video last night in a general search for Christian documentaries (not looking for anything Mormon specifically). While this channel uphold the tenets and doctrines of Traditional Christianity, it is also interested in alternate views, timelines and histories, and/or generally anything which may be thought-provoking, or even (on occasion) strange. For that reason, I leave this here for the consideration of anyone who may be so inclined to investigate.
To God be the glory, and may His blessing and protection be over all who read these words, or watch these videos. LONG LIVE CHRIST THE KING!
Check out all of my videos for more interesting documentaries and spiritual content. God bless!
COPYRIGHT DISCLAIMER: Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
To God be the glory, and may His blessing and protection be over all who read these words, or watch these videos. LONG LIVE CHRIST THE KING!
Check out all of my videos for more interesting documentaries and spiritual content. God bless!
COPYRIGHT DISCLAIMER: Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
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