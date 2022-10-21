Donald Trump vs Joe Biden, Does It Matter Who Wins?
In Episode 34 we discuss whether it matters who wins the USA presidential election when looking through the lens of prophecy. What is the sentiment of both candidates toward the Roman Catholic Church and especially toward her teachings, and how does that fit into the prophetic picture?
