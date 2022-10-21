Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Donald Trump vs Joe Biden, Does It Matter Who Wins?
16 views
channel image
breadoflife
Published a month ago |

Donald Trump vs Joe Biden, Does It Matter Who Wins?


 In Episode 34 we discuss whether it matters who wins the USA presidential election when looking through the lens of prophecy. What is the sentiment of both candidates toward the Roman Catholic Church and especially toward her teachings, and how does that fit into the prophetic picture?

Keywords
jesussaviourredeemer

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket