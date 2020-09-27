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Reply TIME'S UP! If You Want to Live Leave America
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458 views • September 27, 2020
This a reply to Mike Adams the Health Ranger who I watched for years until YouTube could not stand his truth. Because he said he was a Christian, and he wanted to live, I decided I needed to tell him that living requires leaving America, as the prophesy in Jeremiah 50, 50 clearly tell us, and as for stocking up on amo, the scripture says he who kills with the sword must be killed with the sword, so best wait for the Lord.
Support Richard Bruce Truth Ministries:
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Richard Bruce
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Calabasas, CA 91372
USA
Support Richard Bruce Truth Ministries:
http://www.freeourworld.org/DONATE-PAGE.html
Or send to:
Richard Bruce
P.O. Box 8671
Calabasas, CA 91372
USA
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