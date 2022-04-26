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A Laugh from the Past
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40 views • April 26, 2022
Join me in the funniest video I have ever made. It was recorded in december of 2009. If the truth be known I probably needed a bathroom.
We no longer sell this product. Amazon has a lot of them in every color. I will use mine as a laundry basket, because I can roll them down the stairs to the washer. And I store the flat between my washer and dryer. LOL
Enjoy!
We no longer sell this product. Amazon has a lot of them in every color. I will use mine as a laundry basket, because I can roll them down the stairs to the washer. And I store the flat between my washer and dryer. LOL
Enjoy!
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