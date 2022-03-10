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Receipts: Pfizer Paid FDA $2.9 Million During "Approval" Process, Pfizer Cut Checks to the FDA.
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154 views • March 10, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
Big Pharma has colluded with the FDA to approve and inject their bioweapon jabs into the arms of the unsuspecting public. Steve Kirsch joined the Stew Peters Show Wednesday to evaluate a massive payment from Pfizer to the FDA, which appears to be a $2.9 million bribe for quick and clear passage of their experimental shots. Both have worked to block adverse events data regarding the jabs, and now, they’re working together to poison and kill Americans. Don't miss this shocking segment!
Pfizer doc proving the $2.9 million payoff:
https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/125742_S1_M1_userfee.pdf
Check out Steve Kirsch's newsletter here:
https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/scientific-integrity-is-dead-heres?s=r
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vwye65-receipts-pfizer-paid-fda-2.9-million-during-approval-process-pfizer-cut-che.html
Big Pharma has colluded with the FDA to approve and inject their bioweapon jabs into the arms of the unsuspecting public. Steve Kirsch joined the Stew Peters Show Wednesday to evaluate a massive payment from Pfizer to the FDA, which appears to be a $2.9 million bribe for quick and clear passage of their experimental shots. Both have worked to block adverse events data regarding the jabs, and now, they’re working together to poison and kill Americans. Don't miss this shocking segment!
Pfizer doc proving the $2.9 million payoff:
https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/125742_S1_M1_userfee.pdf
Check out Steve Kirsch's newsletter here:
https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/scientific-integrity-is-dead-heres?s=r
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vwye65-receipts-pfizer-paid-fda-2.9-million-during-approval-process-pfizer-cut-che.html
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