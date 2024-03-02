Create New Account
Do You Know Who You Are? - Session 1 - History/Constitution/Act of 1871/14th Amendment
Free on the Land
Published Yesterday

Question/Decision: Would you like to be a free man or woman living on the land and be a part of the Republic that follows the original Constitution, Common law and uses sound money?...or would you rather be an economic debt slave within the corporate one branch legislative democracies (local to fed) that follow only Admiralty law (color of law) and that only use colorable "money" in the form of fiat federal reserve notes that are printed out of thin air?

constitutioneducationmoneygovernmenthistorylawtaxesrepubliccontractstatutescodesaffidavits

