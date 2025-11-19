Cloudflare's "Glitch" Was A DRY RUN For The Big One

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
🚨 INTERNET COLLAPSE: Cloudflare Outage Exposes Fatal Flaw in AI Infrastructure! 🚨
On November 18, 2025, the unthinkable happened - a massive Cloudflare outage brought down major platforms like ChatGPT, X (Twitter), Spotify, and Zoom across the globe. But was this just a "technical glitch" as they claim, or something more sinister?
Mirrored - Dr. Veiled
-------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!