Clayton Morris: They Want To Watch The Banks Burn On Purpose
MIRRORED from Redacted

14 Mar 2023 

The third U.S. bank has collapsed and the Federal government is stepping in to bail them out. Is this the first domino in a 2008-like collapse or something more sinister? The Federal Reserve had warned that a Friday night collapse would endear the American public to a digital central currency. Is that coincidental or the writing on the wall?


