Clayton Morris: They Want To Watch The Banks Burn On Purpose

MIRRORED from Redacted
14 Mar 2023
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pxzlgMauMXk&ab_channel=Redacted
The third U.S. bank has collapsed and the Federal government is stepping in to bail them out. Is this the first domino in a 2008-like collapse or something more sinister? The Federal Reserve had warned that a Friday night collapse would endear the American public to a digital central currency. Is that coincidental or the writing on the wall?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.