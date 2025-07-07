The God Prescription for Ailments

With Avery Jackson III, MD & CEO, Michigan Neurosurgical Institute

https://www.thegodprescription.com/, TheBodyHealthcare.com

Please Support Our Sponsors!

Everybody needs the miracle molecule, nitric oxide, and with Cardio Miracle, it's never been easier and never tasted better. It’s Hope in a Glass. Just two scoops twice daily give you the keys to three major pathways that support immune function, and all the major systems of the body. Order today, and with a free 60-day money-back guarantee, you have nothing to lose. Subscribe and save to get 15% off and free shipping. Cardio Miracle is HSA/FSA funds approved.

cardiomiracle.com/FH

Almost a year ago Freedom Hub platformed John Hewlett’s Cardio Miracle, a Nitric Oxide inducing supplement. It was a powerful presentation. We endorse John’s product and get paid whenever friends order it from our Marketplace. Mr. Hewlett’s done so well with this supplement that he’s become a financial supporter of the broader freedom movement. This week a colleague of his expands beyond supplements to discuss the importance of soul and spirit in health recovery - while inviting all to meet him at a large Health Freedom conference in our nation’s capital later this month.

Neurosurgeon Avery Jackson III bases his practice around Christianity’s Bible, which is full of sage lessons for human flourishing. Spiritual healing has a long history, and even modern evidence. Indeed, the Sharing plan sold by FH cohost Frohman (see the below “Marketplace” link) will share in Christian Science Healing expenses. We’ve hosted an increasing number of shows over the years on the Creator and our important connection to Source. It makes sense that healing hard-to-treat chronic diseases, especially, would require a strong connection with the Divine.

Dr. Jackson doesn’t embark on any surgery without prayer, and at his institute, he collaborates with other practitioners with an emphasis on compassion, excellence, and education. He is leading a new movement in medicine—one where faith, science, and community come together to address the emotional, mental, and spiritual aspects of well-being. Dr. Jackson teaches that by nurturing all three parts of our being, we can overcome stress, anxiety, addiction, and chronic illness, ultimately leading to a healthier, more fulfilling life.

Through a new initiative, “The Body Healthcare,” he now teaches this CME accredited program to other clinicians so they can Dr. Jackson doesn’t embark on any surgery without prayer, and at his institute, he collaborates with other practitioners with an emphasis on compassion, excellence and education. He is leading a new movement in medicine—one where faith, science, and community come together to address the emotional, mental, and spiritual aspects of well-being. Dr. Jackson teaches that by nurturing all three parts of our being, we can overcome stress, anxiety, addiction, and chronic illness, ultimately leading to a healthier, more fulfilling life.

Through a new initiative, “The Body Healthcare,” he now teaches this CME accredited program to other clinicians so they can learn his holistic, faith-based, patient-centered approach.

Beyond this week’s zoom, he wants to meet you in person at the Healthy America 2025 conference July 23-25 in Washington, D.C. Keynotes include regenerative farm hero Howard Vlieger, GMO truth teller Michelle Piero, Sharing pioneer Tony Dale, NHF Codex food standards negotiator Scott Tips, Safe Blood pharmacist Liz James, hospital price discloser Suzanne Webb, Covid political hero Senator Ron Johnson - and of course faith-based, holistic surgeon, Avery Jackson. Click now to register or exhibit: https://healthyamerica2025.org/about-exhibiting