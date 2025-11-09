Ep. 1916: American Free Press Issue 45 & 46, 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I've done a rant, narrated articles from this newspaper & presented my commentary - American Free Press, https://americanfreepress.net :
* Epstein An Israeli Asset
* Populism, Not Plutocracy, Is the Wave of the Future
* News You Have May Missed
* America’s Disappearing Cattle Ranchers
* Washington Prepares for Yet Another War: Build-Up Against Venezuela Accelerates
* Only Economic Collapse Can Stop U.S. Warmongering
* Congressmen Targeted by ‘Arctic Frost’ Can Make Sure It Doesn’t Happen Again
* Bondi Accused of Creating Gun Registry
Music Credit by the Orchard Enterprises, Faster Than Light Introduction
