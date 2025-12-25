A Christmas Eve Special For The Kurganites!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Here's a Christmas Eve video to celebrate the fact that we defied the odds and found each other. I remember our family gatherings every year when I was a kid. They were much, much different back then and nobody was splintered like they are now.
Even though this is the digital world, there are still real people, with smart minds, behind these comments. Anyway, I feel like this is my family now.
Thank you guys and gals for hanging out with me. 🌞🥂🍻🙏
- Kurgan
Video clips:
Home Movies by Dick Bachhuber -- 22: Christmas in the 1970s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mwwkmXfSAoo
Music
Johnny Cash - In My Life
The Waitresses - Christmas Wrapping
The Buzz Of Delight - Christmas (1983)
This vi-deo shows you how to run a search on VAERS:
https://old.bitchute.com/video/DTWs4oouteSY/
Source: https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html
More data here:
https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality
Mirrored - The Kurgan Report