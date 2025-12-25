A Christmas Eve Special For The Kurganites!

Here's a Christmas Eve video to celebrate the fact that we defied the odds and found each other. I remember our family gatherings every year when I was a kid. They were much, much different back then and nobody was splintered like they are now.

Even though this is the digital world, there are still real people, with smart minds, behind these comments. Anyway, I feel like this is my family now.

Thank you guys and gals for hanging out with me. 🌞🥂🍻🙏

- Kurgan

Video clips:

Home Movies by Dick Bachhuber -- 22: Christmas in the 1970s

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mwwkmXfSAoo

Music

Johnny Cash - In My Life

The Waitresses - Christmas Wrapping

The Buzz Of Delight - Christmas (1983)

This vi-deo shows you how to run a search on VAERS:

https://old.bitchute.com/video/DTWs4oouteSY/

Source: https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html

More data here:

https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality

Mirrored - The Kurgan Report