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In Review: Mossberg 590A1 Tactical - Specs, Pros vs Cons, 200 yard Slugs, Trap, Steel!
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87 views • March 17, 2021
Today we'll take a look at a mil spec workhorse, the Mossberg 590A1 Tactical – 7-shot Ghost Ring [6+1 of 2 3/4” or 5+1 of 3”] Model #50774. We're going to show you an overview of the key features as well as looking at some pro's and con's, then we'll head out to the range to see how it shoots using slugs [out to 200 yards] and birdshot against steel and clays. Please remember to give us a thumbs up and subscribe if you haven't already.
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FIND US:
https://adigaarmory.com/
FOLLOW US ON:
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/u360CYGjISZv/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-402895
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adigaarmory
Telegram: https://t.me/AdigaArmory
Gab: https://gab.com/AdigaArmory
TAGS: mossberg 590a1 review,mossberg 590a1 tactical review,mossberg 590a1 tactical tri-rail,mossberg 50774 review,mossberg 590a1 vs remington 870,mossberg 590a1 slug accuracy,mossberg 590a1 shooting slugs,mossberg 590a1 shooting trap,shooting trap with ghost ring sights,trap with ghost ring sights, pros and cons,mossberg 590a1 pros and cons,mossberg 590a1 problems,long range shotgun slug shooting,12
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