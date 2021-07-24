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FRONTLINE CRITICAL COVID19 CARE ALLIANCE UPDATE! - Care and treatment protocols for vaccine injury!
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433 views • July 24, 2021
www.flccc.net Introduction to this support group if you have not heard of them for care and assistance dealing with vaccine injury
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