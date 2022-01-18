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SANDY HOOK KILLED TV - The BEGINNING OF THE END OF MSM by BARRY SOETORO CHANNEL BITCHUTE Mirror
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302 views • January 18, 2022
Barry Soetoro Channel on Bitchute exposes MSM back in 2012 exposing the FalseFlag of Sandy Hook planned as a GUN GRAB by Obama. The GUN GRAB THEY NEEDED TO LOCK US DOWN LIKE AUSTRAILIA DURING COVID. Obama's Terms were to be the set up for Hillary to finish the job. SANDY HOOK WAS THE START OF EXECUTING the DS plan to enslave the world. Watch all of his Sandy Hook Videos on Bitchute to PROVE beyond a shadow of a doubt Sandy Hook was planned and FAKED. NO CHILDREN DIED at Sandy Hook. Hired actors, Fake Reports,
Check of Barrys Sandy Hook videos here : https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wgYBmHgB03rY/
Check of Barrys Sandy Hook videos here : https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wgYBmHgB03rY/
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