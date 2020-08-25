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BLM Activists Scream At White Couple Dining Outside in DC 'For Not Raising Black Power Fist'
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1291 views • August 25, 2020
BLM scumbags demand that diners at restaurant raise their fists for black power. Brave young couple retains dignity, refuses. Be that couple. Don’t be the embarrassing mustachioed coward to the right who has forfeited his dignity for all time.
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