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Wojskowy doradca Trumpa wyznaje New Age.
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88 views • May 12, 2022
Niniejszy film przedstawia głównego wojskowego doradcę Donalda Trumpa, generała Michaela Flynna, który mimo, iż oficjalnie przedstawia siebie jako katolika to modli się publicznie modlitwami New Age. Modlitwa w filmie została stworzona przez Elizabeth Clare Prophet, znaną przedstawicielkę ruchu New Age.
Więcej w artykule: https://www.prisonplanet.pl/kultura/wojskowy_doradca_trumpa,p1995539725
Więcej w artykule: https://www.prisonplanet.pl/kultura/wojskowy_doradca_trumpa,p1995539725
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