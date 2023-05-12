Ted Cruz Reems Reporter on Border Invasion question.

Ted Cruz excoriates reporter for asking what Republicans have done to ease the southern border crisis.
“You should be ashamed of yourself,” Cruz says, citing the record-low number of crossings during the Trump years.
https://twitter.com/i/status/1656842154583416837
