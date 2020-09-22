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SCOTUS: Can a new pick be secured by November?
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3 views • September 22, 2020
Senator Marsha Blackburn comments on the just over 40-day window that Senate Republicans would have to advise and confirm a new Supreme Court Justice after having one named by President Trump, and whether lawmakers could get it done before Election Day. - with Newsmax TV's Greg Kelly
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