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EP 151: Time Traveling in the Shower
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1 view • February 20, 2022
This week, we talk about how Alex has done a 180 on time travel (again) and how his recent experience proved to him that it is absolutely possible, though not at all how we have all been led to believe. We get into the experience, what happened, how Monique helped to facilitate it, and more. We also share a peculiar piece of mail we received recently from a funeral home, and finally share an update about a recent episode we did about knowing your patient rights when dealing with health care.
Episode Links:
Mystical Meetups: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mystical-meetups-cord-cutting-tickets-266378574487
Please check out:
https://homewreckerpodcast.supercast.com/
https://www.homewreckerpodcast.com
https://www.innerstandingshypnosis.com
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.etsy.com/shop/WondersByMonique?ref=shop_sugg
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
@MoniquePCHt
@THEAlexArion
@_MoniqueGisele_
Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
Episode Links:
Mystical Meetups: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mystical-meetups-cord-cutting-tickets-266378574487
Please check out:
https://homewreckerpodcast.supercast.com/
https://www.homewreckerpodcast.com
https://www.innerstandingshypnosis.com
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.etsy.com/shop/WondersByMonique?ref=shop_sugg
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
@MoniquePCHt
@THEAlexArion
@_MoniqueGisele_
Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
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