BLACKOUTS COMING TO EUROPE? - False Flag "DOOMSDAY" Scenario ON THE GROUND IN GERMANY!

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Josh Sigurdson reports on ground in Frankfurt, Germany as we pass the so-called "European doomsday" of July 22nd, 2022 and enter July 23rd, 2022.

Russia was set to cut Germany off of gas on this day. We now see a decrease of 60% of natural gas in Germany, but many other options to keep power on. However, as the Great Reset is upon us, there is a lot of fear mongering regarding natural gas, blackouts and the climate as governments attempt to move us into a new, more tyrannical system under the guise of saving us from the old one which was purposely unsustainable.

The German, French, Austrian and Czech governments absolutely have the ability to sustain power, but they've purposely attacked their own grid so they have an excuse to move into the new system, all while blaming Russia.

All of this falls into the realm of the Great Reset with carbon credits and sporadic blackouts which of course will all be based in false flags.

There are many forms of backup energies like nuclear and coal, but of course there are also alternative monies and inflation still rages. That's not the issue. They WANT chaos as with chaos comes order.

Most people are too dumb to recognize this obvious plot to bring us into a new technocratic "internet of things" system controlled through the banking system by social credit, carbon credits and eugenics.

In this video, we talk about the latest on the ground in Germany and what we can expect in the coming months.





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