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Jim and Diane, Remembering Memorial Day 2022
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0 view • May 29, 2022
Jim and Diane Present - Remembering Memorial Day 2022 - Featuring 60s songs -
"... 1, 2, 3 what are we fighting for ... be the first one on your block (to have a loved one) sent home in a box."
"WAR, what is it good for ... absolutely nothing!!!"
"... 1, 2, 3 what are we fighting for ... be the first one on your block (to have a loved one) sent home in a box."
"WAR, what is it good for ... absolutely nothing!!!"
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