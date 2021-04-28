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Amazon Scammers Want Nothing To Do With My Shenanigans.
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0 view • April 28, 2021
Couldn't Get Very Far With These Guys They Were Trying To Be A Little Over Smart, Except The Last Guy Might Have been His First Day Not Shure What Kind Of Charge Is Nine , Ninety Nine Dollars Cents lol But Still Wasted Their Time, As Always Enjoy The Naansense. Like, Comment & Sub For More And Please Share With Your Family And Friends To Keep Awareness. A Call A Day , Effects A Scammers Pay. Also Most Of My Vids Are Posted Here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZPfVSpuA5ruD9H6JQ6ryVw
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