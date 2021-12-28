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Impromptu; don't use headphones; me having fun in Christ🥰😍😍😍😍😍😍
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20 views • December 28, 2021
Joy in the Lord
John 16:33
King James Version Bible
33 These things I have spoken unto you, that in me ye might have peace. In the world ye shall have tribulation: but be of good cheer; I have overcome the world.
John 16:33
King James Version Bible
33 These things I have spoken unto you, that in me ye might have peace. In the world ye shall have tribulation: but be of good cheer; I have overcome the world.
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