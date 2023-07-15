Create New Account
911 BLDG_ 7 REPORTER SAID IT FELL LIE!
EARTH SHAKING NEWS
Published 21 hours ago

THIS SHOCKING VIDEO PROVES THE MSM MEDIA LIES TO YOU AND I ALL THE TIME. THIS SHOWS AMERICAS GOVERNMENT WAS BEHIND 9/11 AND STILL THE AVERAGE AMERICAN KEEPS BUYING THIS EVIL LIE. DON'T YOU EVER BELIEVE ANY POLITICIAN OR THE CIA MOCKINGBIRD LYING MEDIA. THEY WORK FOR SATAN AND ARE OUT TO MURDER ALL OF US. PREP, PRAY AND GET THE HELL OUT OF THE WAY.

militaryhellreligiongovernmentnew world ordersatanismbible prophecymedicalend timeschild sacrifice

