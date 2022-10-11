Create New Account
Propaganda Programs (Music Video)
Quantum Kingdom
Published a month ago

The Lyrics:

Stay inside your house!
Follow the yellow line and everything will be fine
The puppet masters sends out your leader
In his 3 piece suit telling you what to do

Propaganda programs
Stay inside!
Hypnotized by lies
Get in line!

You might think that your safe inside your cell
And hide from the truth of us and this living hell
You might think your safe in your prison cell
You've died a thousand times inside your living hell

Propaganda programs
You must wear a mask!
Hypnotized by lies
Six feet safe!

Propaganda programs
You must wear a mask!
Hypnotized by lies

Lies!

Guitar Solo

Freedom is a threat to our democracy
You're going to own nothing and like it
Remember to take your injections

Hahahaha

Propaganda programs
Stay inside!
Hypnotized by lies
You must wear a mask
Propaganda programs
This is the new normal
Hypnotized by lies
You are non essential
-----------------------------------------------

You can listen to my other recordings here:
https://on.soundcloud.com/7Qi3V

 Guitars: Rio Wallace
Bass: Rio Wallace
Drums: Rio Wallace
Mixing: Rio Wallace
Vocals: Jason Willis
Video: Jason Willis

