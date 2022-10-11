Propaganda Programs (Music Video)

The Lyrics:



Stay inside your house!

Follow the yellow line and everything will be fine

The puppet masters sends out your leader

In his 3 piece suit telling you what to do



Propaganda programs

Stay inside!

Hypnotized by lies

Get in line!



You might think that your safe inside your cell

And hide from the truth of us and this living hell

You might think your safe in your prison cell

You've died a thousand times inside your living hell



Propaganda programs

You must wear a mask!

Hypnotized by lies

Six feet safe!



Propaganda programs

You must wear a mask!

Hypnotized by lies



Lies!



Guitar Solo



Freedom is a threat to our democracy

You're going to own nothing and like it

Remember to take your injections



Hahahaha



Propaganda programs

Stay inside!

Hypnotized by lies

You must wear a mask

Propaganda programs

This is the new normal

Hypnotized by lies

You are non essential

Guitars: Rio Wallace

Bass: Rio Wallace

Drums: Rio Wallace

Mixing: Rio Wallace

Vocals: Jason Willis

Video: Jason Willis