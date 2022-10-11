Propaganda Programs (Music Video)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Lyrics:
Stay inside your house!
Follow the yellow line and everything will be fine
The puppet masters sends out your leader
In his 3 piece suit telling you what to do
Propaganda programs
Stay inside!
Hypnotized by lies
Get in line!
You might think that your safe inside your cell
And hide from the truth of us and this living hell
You might think your safe in your prison cell
You've died a thousand times inside your living hell
Propaganda programs
You must wear a mask!
Hypnotized by lies
Six feet safe!
Propaganda programs
You must wear a mask!
Hypnotized by lies
Lies!
Guitar Solo
Freedom is a threat to our democracy
You're going to own nothing and like it
Remember to take your injections
Hahahaha
Propaganda programs
Stay inside!
Hypnotized by lies
You must wear a mask
Propaganda programs
This is the new normal
Hypnotized by lies
You are non essential
-----------------------------------------------
If you appreciate my work please consider making a contribution here:
ko-fi.com/jasonwillis
paypal.com/paypalme/JasonWillis
You can listen to my other recordings here:
https://on.soundcloud.com/7Qi3V
Guitars: Rio Wallace
Bass: Rio Wallace
Drums: Rio Wallace
Mixing: Rio Wallace
Vocals: Jason Willis
Video: Jason Willis