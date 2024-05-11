Kari Lake Exposes Shady Media Tactics

Kari Lake gave this reporter nearly a FULL hour for a sit-down interview… he spent almost the entire time asking about elections and LGBTQ+ 🤦♂️
Our Nation is being invaded, our streets aren’t safe, crime is out of control, interest rates are skyrocketing & families can’t afford to put food on the table.
Propaganda in the Media isn’t always found in what they DO report & talk about… often times, it’s what they DON’T cover or ask about. Many Politicians let them get away with it… Kari Lake doesn’t.
Please SHARE this video & help open people’s eyes to the corruption in our Media!
Watch the FULL interview here:
https://rumble.com/v4tgfhr-kari-and-her-husband-jeff-sit-down-with-activist-reporter.html
