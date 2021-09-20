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IS The STORM COMING?... Comms Decoded. We Are Ready! HOLD THE LINE, Q ... WWG1WGA by @ChicGreekGeek
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658 views • September 20, 2021
Dan Scavino drops comms. Decoded. Trumps return could be just around the corner! HOLD THE LINE Patriots!
All clips fall under Fair Use. This channel is not for Monetization. We are in a War, an Information War. Put on the Armor of God and Stay Prayed Up!
by Chic Greek Geek
All clips fall under Fair Use. This channel is not for Monetization. We are in a War, an Information War. Put on the Armor of God and Stay Prayed Up!
by Chic Greek Geek
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