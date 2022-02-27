Total Deaths From Covid-19 MUCH LOWER Than Reported

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The entire media is bought by Big Pharma and we've been victims of a scare-mongering campaign that has suppressed early treatments and any other treatments for Covid. They've lied about people who had different ideas. They've smeared them in the media. They'd call anybody who goes against anything that the establishment says. They've called them an Anti-vaxxer.
* People who don't want the experimental Jab are not anti!!! You also don't say someone is anti headache medication. Or someone is anti marriage, by canceling a wedding. You can reject without being anti. You decide what is best for you. Anti-vaxxer is a manipulative term, loaded with unfair moral pressure.