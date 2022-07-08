Ep. 2155 You Won't Learn US History in School (Duh)

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Jul 5, 2022
We have long deplored how American history is taught in classrooms, at all levels. But most people have done more griping than doing. Connor Boyack just did something we've obviously needed for the past 50 years, but which nobody -- not even extremely well funded libertarian or conservative think tanks -- had bothered to do. It's great news. Sponsor: BetterHelp Show notes for Ep. 2155Show less