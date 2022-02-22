© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Covidland - The Mask
Follow
0
Share
Report
80 views • February 22, 2022
Infowars, February 10, 2022
Covidland: The Mask is the second episode in the riveting Infowars Original Series known as Covidland. This installment in the series documents the truth about face masks while drawing on expert interviews familiar with the regulatory codes for personal protective equipment (PPE) to examine the health impact that masks have on the youth.
The medical establishment has long known that surgical and cloth masks offer no protection from viruses and are fertile breeding grounds for harmful bacteria.
We must put an end to the barbaric practice of masking children. Kids are bearing the brunt of this foolish, unscientific practice as they are forced to wear masks all day long at school.
Covidland: The Mask is the activist episode that will open eyes and change minds forever on this issue of face masks. Order copies of the DVD today at: https://www.infowarsstore.com/covidland-dvd-the-mask-episode-two
Covidland: The Mask is the second episode in the riveting Infowars Original Series known as Covidland. This installment in the series documents the truth about face masks while drawing on expert interviews familiar with the regulatory codes for personal protective equipment (PPE) to examine the health impact that masks have on the youth.
The medical establishment has long known that surgical and cloth masks offer no protection from viruses and are fertile breeding grounds for harmful bacteria.
We must put an end to the barbaric practice of masking children. Kids are bearing the brunt of this foolish, unscientific practice as they are forced to wear masks all day long at school.
Covidland: The Mask is the activist episode that will open eyes and change minds forever on this issue of face masks. Order copies of the DVD today at: https://www.infowarsstore.com/covidland-dvd-the-mask-episode-two
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.