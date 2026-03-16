80s Arena Rock, Melodic Rock, Male Vocal, Emotional, Soulful Guitar Solo, Mid-tempo Ballad, Polished Production

[Intro]



(Soft melodic piano and driving bassline, evoking urgency and hope)



[Verse 1]



It’s been a tragedy—



The lies they feed for free.



Why something pure could turn so bad?



Trapped in their one-way scheme,



The taste of freedom’s dream.



Truth will survive somehow, somewhere.



[Chorus]



One voice, lights the fire.



One truth, lifts us higher.



I wonder who’s awake now?



Two paths—run or kneel.



Who’ll break the chains of steel?



I wonder who’s awake now?



[Verse 2]



So many sleepless nights,



So many lost to fright.



Neither could shake their will to stay.



Through all the fear and rage,



They turn another page.



The fight is worth the world we save.



[Chorus]



One voice, lights the fire.



One truth, lifts us higher.



I wonder who’s awake now?



Two paths—run or kneel.



Who’ll break the chains of steel?



I wonder who’s awake now?



[Bridge]



Only so long you’ll live the lie,



‘Til the spell is over.



Now you can say your soul



Will never die.



(Whoa ooh ooh, ooh ooh—powerful crescendo)



[Guitar Solo]



(Melodic, soaring blues-rock guitar solo—symbolizing resilience and defiance)



[Chorus]



One voice, lights the fire.



One truth, lifts us higher.



I wonder who’s awake now?



Two paths—run or kneel.



Who’ll break the chains of steel?



I wonder who’s awake now?



[Outro]



(Fade out with ad-libs and guitar licks, leaving a lingering call to action)



I wonder who’s awake now…

