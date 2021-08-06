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Episode 1 Open Gaetz (feat Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene) Firebrand with Matt Gaetz
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71 views • August 06, 2021
Welcome to Firebrand with Matt Gaetz! In today’s season premiere, Congressman Matt Gaetz dismantles the Deep State’s attacks against him, slams Fox News under the control of RINO Ryan, and is joined by fellow firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia.
Visit gaetz.house.gov/firebrand for more!
Subscribe to Firebrand with Matt Gaetz TODAY:
YouTube: youtube.com/repmattgaetz
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RepMattGaetz
Facebook: https://facebook.com/congressmanmattg...
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...
#MattGaetz #Firebrand #RepMattGaetz
Visit gaetz.house.gov/firebrand for more!
Subscribe to Firebrand with Matt Gaetz TODAY:
YouTube: youtube.com/repmattgaetz
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RepMattGaetz
Facebook: https://facebook.com/congressmanmattg...
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...
#MattGaetz #Firebrand #RepMattGaetz
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