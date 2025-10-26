THE INEVITABLE UNCONDOMING | Chapter 1 | From my book for men ♂️ Don't Stick Your D!ck in a Blender

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Oscar Wilde wrote, "I can resist all things, except temptation," and THAT is why there's no such thing as promiscuous "safe sex." With salacious storytelling, red pill wisdom, along with tools, tactics, and "relationship hacks" for the savvy seducer, I break down what to do about THAT in the first audio chapter of the recently released second edition of my book for men.
3:50 The Inevitable Uncondoming
6:55 "Entertain" a traditionalist/conservative take on dating
9:21 Red pilled in jail
13:58 Storytime - A malicious madre in Medellín
17:19 Premature unsafe sex you won't resist
25:06 Storytime - A Czech agent goes AWOL
28:12 Storytime - Compelled kitty sacrifice
36:55 Don’t despair! My story…
43:13 The mythological "red pill dream girl"
48:07 Having “the talk”
55:56 The counter-intuitive solution
1:10:50 Reading lifehacks
1:13:43 About the second edition
1:19:41 "Except Temptation" A seducer's anthem
Read chapter 📑 Everything mentioned here
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/390-inevitable-uncondoming
ORDER the digital, print, or audio book edition 🛒 Don't Stick Your Dick in a Blender—How to meet a nice girl instead—from a tantric husband with a better sex life than you!
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/books/40-dick-in-blender#Order
Confused?
Clarity is a confidential VOIP call away - book an illuminating and edifying 45-minute Biohacking/Lifehacking consultation with me
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/breakthrough-consultation
Join the Limitless Mindset Newsletter
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/newsletter
Support My Work
Limitless Mindset Store
https://store.limitlessmindset.com/
Limitless Mindset Substack ($7/monthly)
https://jonathanroseland.substack.com/
My Books
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/jr-books
Donate Cryptocurrency
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/support#cryptocurrency
Connect with Jonathan
on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset
on Twitter
on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/
on Minds
https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland
on Odysee
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@jroseland:f
on Telegram
I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.
Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.