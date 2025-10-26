BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
THE INEVITABLE UNCONDOMING | Chapter 1 | From my book for men ♂️ Don't Stick Your D!ck in a Blender
jroseland
jroselandCheckmark Icon
159 followers
1
151 views • 1 day ago

Oscar Wilde wrote, "I can resist all things, except temptation," and THAT is why there's no such thing as promiscuous "safe sex." With salacious storytelling, red pill wisdom, along with tools, tactics, and "relationship hacks" for the savvy seducer, I break down what to do about THAT in the first audio chapter of the recently released second edition of my book for men.


3:50 The Inevitable Uncondoming

6:55 "Entertain" a traditionalist/conservative take on dating

9:21 Red pilled in jail

13:58 Storytime - A malicious madre in Medellín

17:19 Premature unsafe sex you won't resist

25:06 Storytime - A Czech agent goes AWOL

28:12 Storytime - Compelled kitty sacrifice

36:55 Don’t despair! My story…

43:13 The mythological "red pill dream girl"

48:07 Having “the talk”

55:56 The counter-intuitive solution

1:10:50 Reading lifehacks

1:13:43 About the second edition

1:19:41 "Except Temptation" A seducer's anthem


Read chapter 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/390-inevitable-uncondoming


ORDER the digital, print, or audio book edition 🛒 Don't Stick Your Dick in a Blender—How to meet a nice girl instead—from a tantric husband with a better sex life than you!

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/books/40-dick-in-blender#Order


Confused?

Clarity is a confidential VOIP call away - book an illuminating and edifying 45-minute Biohacking/Lifehacking consultation with me

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/breakthrough-consultation


Join the Limitless Mindset Newsletter

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/newsletter


Support My Work

Limitless Mindset Store

https://store.limitlessmindset.com/

Limitless Mindset Substack ($7/monthly)

https://jonathanroseland.substack.com/

My Books

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/jr-books

Donate Cryptocurrency

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/support#cryptocurrency


Connect with Jonathan

on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset

on Twitter

https://twitter.com/jroseland

on Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/

on Minds

https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland

on Odysee

https://odysee.com/$/invite/@jroseland:f

on Telegram

https://t.me/limitlessjr


I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.


Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.

Keywords
datingconservativewomenmarriagered pilltraditionalistmgtowrelationshipsaudiobooksexualitytemptationmanosphereseductionjonathan roselandlimitless mindsetdont stick your dick in a blender
