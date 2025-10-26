THE INEVITABLE UNCONDOMING | Chapter 1 | From my book for men ♂️ Don't Stick Your D!ck in a Blender

Oscar Wilde wrote, "I can resist all things, except temptation," and THAT is why there's no such thing as promiscuous "safe sex." With salacious storytelling, red pill wisdom, along with tools, tactics, and "relationship hacks" for the savvy seducer, I break down what to do about THAT in the first audio chapter of the recently released second edition of my book for men.





3:50 The Inevitable Uncondoming

6:55 "Entertain" a traditionalist/conservative take on dating

9:21 Red pilled in jail

13:58 Storytime - A malicious madre in Medellín

17:19 Premature unsafe sex you won't resist

25:06 Storytime - A Czech agent goes AWOL

28:12 Storytime - Compelled kitty sacrifice

36:55 Don’t despair! My story…

43:13 The mythological "red pill dream girl"

48:07 Having “the talk”

55:56 The counter-intuitive solution

1:10:50 Reading lifehacks

1:13:43 About the second edition

1:19:41 "Except Temptation" A seducer's anthem





