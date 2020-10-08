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PLANET-X in View #9
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657 views • October 08, 2020
Documenting observations and information regarding the subject of Planet X, also known as Nibiru etc. Along with observations from webcamsdemexico, I give a brief review of Dr Robert S. Harrington's work, also going over a few basic facts regarding the astronomer Percival Lowel - and the documentation of anomalous planetary perturbations of Neptune and Uranus.
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