Sen. Rand Paul Spars With Fauci: 'Noble' Lies And Political Theater

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Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) had a heated exchange with CDC's Fauci in the Senate late last week, where the Senator pushed the bureaucrat to provide a single study showing that the possibility of re-infection among those who had Covid or had been vaccinated justifies current orders to continue wearing masks. What about the variants? Also today...even Fauci is admitting the six foot rule is not "science." Finally, protests in Europe.