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Americans are waking up that supporting evil corrupt Ukraine is supporting NAZIs
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204 views • March 28, 2022
Smashing through the twisted LBGTQ BLM Marxist zionist jew bullshit propaganda that Americans should be supporting cruel hateful wicked corrupt jew created Zelensky Ukraine. After witnessing the beyond evil war crimes done by Ukrainian NAZI military created by the CIA, US state dept by deep state jews that control Freemason puppets in the US government makes these actors guilty of heinous war crimes themselves. The Wests facade of being the White Knights of freedom has crumbled into dust revealing that America is a in reality an insane asylum of twisted evil corrupted demon satanic freaks. This has replaced the US Constitution:: Click link: http://www.biblebelievers.org.au/przion1.htm
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