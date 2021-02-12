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Pedo-Plagued Disney Fires Actress For Pointing Out Nazi Fascism
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110 views • February 12, 2021
Pedo-Plagued Disney Fires Actress For Pointing Out Nazi Fascism
Alex Jones breaks down how Disney fired actress Gina Carano for a social media post that criticizes fascist regimes while the entertainment company itself is infested with pedophiles and convicted sex offenders. https://postnewsera.com/watch?id=6025c69dd7e6630024f6b5ee
Alex Jones breaks down how Disney fired actress Gina Carano for a social media post that criticizes fascist regimes while the entertainment company itself is infested with pedophiles and convicted sex offenders. https://postnewsera.com/watch?id=6025c69dd7e6630024f6b5ee
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