BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

James Corbett: THIS Is The Battle For Humanity! - The Technocratic Enslavement END GAME!
What is happening
What is happening
9780 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
495 views • September 24, 2020
World Alternative Media

Find James At https://www.corbettreport.com/

JOIN Our NEW Newsletter HERE:
https://www.IAmBanned.com

JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/

JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson

JOIN US On LBRY:
https://lbry.tv/@WAM:0

Josh Sigurdson talks with James Corbett of The Corbett Report about the heightened level of tyranny throughout the world creating a sort of prison planet over the course of 2020.

With the excuse of an illness, the governments of the world have managed to use a crisis to their extreme benefit and to the absolute servitude of the public.

Was this thing created in a lab? Regardless of whether it was or wasn't, how's it being used against the public?

What is the ultimate end game? James digs deep into the technocratic global government being created, influenced heavily by China and utilizing the crisis to install social credit tied to bank accounts.

This is THE battle for humanity as James points out. This is extraordinarily important and cannot be disregarded.

With social credit scores tied to medical tyranny, if we don't act now, we may be done forever. Time is running out.

Stay tuned as we continue to cover this issue closely!

PFT PRIVACY PROTECTOR:
https://high-output.thrivecart.com/privacy-protector-jsigurdson/

FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media


FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson


GET YOUR TICKETS To AnarchoVegas 2020 and use promo code WAM to save 10%!
http://anarchovegas.com/

JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!

Video edited by Josh Sigurdson

Featuring:
James Corbett
Josh Sigurdson

Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson


Visit us at www.WorldAlternativeMedia.com

LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShall...

Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia

FIND US ON STEEMIT:
https://steemit.com/@joshsigurdson


DONATE HERE:
https://www.gofundme.com/w3e2es
Help keep independent media alive!


Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us stay on our feet as we face intense YouTube censorship!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=265207...

BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU


World Alternative Media
2020
Keywords
vaccinehumanitychina911social creditjames corbettbiological weaponsdigital currencycashlesscovid-19antraxfort detrickworld alternative mediacares acttechnocratic enslavement
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump Faces Dec. 11 Deadline for Deposition in $10 Billion BBC Defamation Lawsuit

Trump Faces Dec. 11 Deadline for Deposition in $10 Billion BBC Defamation Lawsuit

Douglas Harrington
Pentagon Labels Confucius Institutes as National Security Threat, Citing Hidden Propaganda Networks

Pentagon Labels Confucius Institutes as National Security Threat, Citing Hidden Propaganda Networks

Garrison Vance
Nearly 100 Ballots Recovered From Seattle Park Dumpster; Replacements Issued

Nearly 100 Ballots Recovered From Seattle Park Dumpster; Replacements Issued

Edison Reed
Majority in Six Swing States Back Blocking Bomb Shipments to Israel, Poll Finds

Majority in Six Swing States Back Blocking Bomb Shipments to Israel, Poll Finds

Douglas Harrington
Elon Musk Spends Millions on Midterm Elections, Filings Show

Elon Musk Spends Millions on Midterm Elections, Filings Show

Douglas Harrington
Another Kinetic Attack on Iran Will Unleash Global Depression, Famine and Collapse

Another Kinetic Attack on Iran Will Unleash Global Depression, Famine and Collapse

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy