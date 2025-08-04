BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Ethan from Autheo on Migrating SaaS On-Chain & Mainnet Plans | Rollup & AppChain Day
Zeeve
Zeeve
1 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
1 view • 1 day ago

Ethan Nirenberg, Director of Stakeholder Relations, Autheo Blockchain Talks Mainnet Launch, Dev Hub & Migrating SaaS On-Chain | Rollup & AppChain Day In this exclusive interview from Rollup & AppChain Day, we sit down with Ethan, a core contributor at Autheo Blockchain, to explore how they're building a next-gen Layer 1 focused on migrating SaaS applications on-chain and transforming Web3 developer experiences. 👉 Ethan walks us through his Web3 journey — from early Dogecoin days to now helping architect a future where everything is better on-chain. 💡 What You'll Learn: How Autheo is creating a developer-first L1 with tools that integrate code-sharing, collaboration, and on-chain governance The launch of their Web3-native Developer Hub with built-in repositories, social features, and DAO-based funding for ideas Progress on their testnet, already hosting 350+ smart contracts

Keywords
blockchaintechnologygamingweb3
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy