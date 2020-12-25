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Nature Abhors A Vacuum - Idiopan Improvisation
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37 views • December 25, 2020
Here is an improvisation on my idiopan tank drum. Later I added a track of cello via my You Rock Midi Guitar and Miroslav Philharmonik. After that I added a few tracks of Indian drums and some Latin drums via my Roland Handsonic. The final track is an improvisation on my G&L Comanche using Bias FX. I kept is slow and bluesy to match the ambient sound of the idiopan.
Thanks for Listening :-)
Thanks for Listening :-)
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