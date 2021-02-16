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HAWKING'S SONG
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12 views • February 16, 2021
Feast your mind and spirit on this life-changing musical and visual exploration of the logical faith of the late physicist Stephen HAWKING.
Performed by chamber orchestra and choir of many of Hollywood's finest musicians and singers.
The answers to Stephen's questions are here:
https://YHVH.NAME/?themes=8.6
Performed by chamber orchestra and choir of many of Hollywood's finest musicians and singers.
The answers to Stephen's questions are here:
https://YHVH.NAME/?themes=8.6
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