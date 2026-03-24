Strait of Hormuz vibes... ships stopped at the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz

Strait of Hormuz vibes...

Footage from the window of a passenger plane.

Dozens, and even hundreds of ships, which stopped at the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz after the consequences of the US-Israeli war against Iran, as a result of which shipping was completely paralyzed.

Adding:

🚨 Weather joins the war in the Middle East

An unusually severe storm system is brewing over the Gulf, bringing extreme instability, strong wind shear, and a rare threat of tornadoes across Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE, Oman, and parts of Iran.

🌏 Flash flooding, large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes possible

🌏 Conditions peak March 26–27

Adding:

Iran war, American payday: How US LNG markets are cashing in on Hormuz chaos

US liquefied natural gas exporters are making a buck out of Trump’s war on Iran.

Amid Iran’s retaliatory closure of the Strait of Hormuz and crippling strikes on Gulf LNG facilities, demand from Asia — far more dependent on Hormuz-bound tankers than Europe or the Americas — has exploded, notes The Washington Post.

Iranian drone strikes have damaged Qatar’s Ras Laffan complex - the world's largest - forcing it offline, sidelining 17% of the country’s export capacity and erasing ≈10 bcf/day for 3-5 years.

Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan - previously wary of pricey, long-haul US cargoes, are rushing to sign contracts at premium rates.

US LNG takes longer to reach Asia than Qatari shipments, but Pacific routes bypass Hormuz threats.

🔶 Taiwan, which draws ≈ 30% of its LNG from Qatar, will more than double its US share to 25% by 2029 via new Cheniere contracts

🔶 US Interior Secretary Doug Burgum announced $57 billion in Asian energy deals with US firms at the Tokyo Energy Forum

🔶 Japan and South Korea have inked multiyear US LNG supply pacts

🔶 Glenfarne’s $44 billion Alaskan LNG project reports a sudden spike in investor interest from Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan

🔶 Thailand has asked Cheniere to ramp deliveries under existing deals

US sellers like Cheniere and Venture Global are speedily maximizing output and deferring maintenance to meet the surge. Stocks of both suppliers leaped after the Ras Laffan attacks.

👀 Covert masterplan or lucky timing?

North America’s LNG export capacity — already at 11bcf/day — had been slated to more than double to 28+ billion by 2029 even before the war.

The pipeline of new projects now looks eerily prescient:

🔴 Plaquemines (already ramping)

🔴 Corpus Christi Stage III

🔴 Golden Pass (Exxon/QatarEnergy joint venture)

🔴 LNG Canada (first Canadian exports)

🔴 Port Arthur, Rio Grande, CP2 Phase 1

🔴 Woodside Louisiana LNG (2029)

As the world tries to break free from the weaponized dollar, Washington is muscling its way in — grabbing energy assets in Venezuela and stoking war with Iran in an attempt to supplant the petrodollar era with an “LNG-dollar” or “petrogas-dollar,” pushing the global energy axis from the Gulf toward the Western Hemisphere.

Same old story: steamroll anyone in the way, even the so-called allies, because staying on top is the only rule that matters.





@geopolitics_prime