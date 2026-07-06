Are You Undergoing Cognitive Agency Surrender? – Video #335

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Are you giving over your critical thinking to AI? Are you seduced by chatbot sycophancy and flattery? Why are data centers names demonic? Will you succumb to cognitive agency surrender?
Shownotes:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=77f_xr6RBwM
https://thefreedomarticles.com/genesis-mission-trumps-ai-acceleration/
https://thefreedomarticles.com/ai-hallucinations-and-deception/
https://www.semanticscholar.org/paper/Cognitive-Agency-Surrender%3A-Defending-Epistemic-via-Xu-Shen/7f71a10eaa4a5315a861d79ee6bbc27a90d497a0
https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/science.aec8352
https://leohohmann.substack.com/p/new-stanford-study-beware-the-ai
https://www.moonofalabama.org/2026/04/those-scary-ai-models-are-still-only-slop.html
https://www.thewisewolf.club/p/billionaires-are-naming-ai-data-centers-after-demons-but-why
https://thefreedomarticles.com/the-deeper-purposes-of-ai-data-centers-video-329/
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Makia Freeman is the editor of alternative media / independent news site The Freedom Articles. He is author of the books The Cult of the Chosen Ones, Break Your Chains and The International Satanic Network Exposed, the book series Controversial Truths Revealed (Cancer: The Lies, the Truth and the Solutions and 40 Incredible Real Life Alien Abductee and Contactee Experiences) and lead researcher at ToolsForFreedom.com. Makia is on Rumble, BitChute, Odysee, Brighteon, Substack and YouTube.