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Biden's Mandatory Genocide
Anti-Disinformation
Anti-Disinformation
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511 views • August 02, 2021
Biden's Mandatory Genocide
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=6108009b7d321623afd5d36f

The cathartic events on January 6th have been traumatic for the Democrats, as their theater of hypocrisy and lies continues to grow. But they apparently have no idea the hell they are on the precipice of unleashing.

The Democrats are now pushing Mandates for the Vaccines. One person, Ashli Babbitt, was murdered by the tyranny of the Democrats on January 6th. ? have died from the vaccines that wanted to take the vaccines. When the Democrat lead government begins mandatory forced vaccinations and people begin to die and suffer in droves from Joe BIden's disinformation that didn’t want the vaccine. This Country will erupt. As liberty and our Bill Of Rights will be under total assault.
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vaccineselectioncontrolmediamsmfraudmockingbirdmkultrasheeplemindcontrolauditnanotechscamdemic
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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